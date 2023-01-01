CFA francs BCEAO to Paraguayan guaranis today

1,000 xof
12,427 pyg

1.00000 XOF = 12.42660 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.0909590.89521.496241.668250.9646518.7698
1 GBP1.1479711.25235104.3431.71761.915051.1073921.5467
1 USD0.916650.798499183.31751.37151.529170.884217.205
1 INR0.01100170.009583810.012002310.01646110.01835350.01061240.206499

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Paraguayan Guarani
1 XOF12.42660 PYG
5 XOF62.13300 PYG
10 XOF124.26600 PYG
20 XOF248.53200 PYG
50 XOF621.33000 PYG
100 XOF1242.66000 PYG
250 XOF3106.65000 PYG
500 XOF6213.30000 PYG
1000 XOF12426.60000 PYG
2000 XOF24853.20000 PYG
5000 XOF62133.00000 PYG
10000 XOF124266.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PYG0.08047 XOF
5 PYG0.40236 XOF
10 PYG0.80472 XOF
20 PYG1.60945 XOF
50 PYG4.02361 XOF
100 PYG8.04723 XOF
250 PYG20.11807 XOF
500 PYG40.23615 XOF
1000 PYG80.47230 XOF
2000 PYG160.94460 XOF
5000 PYG402.36150 XOF
10000 PYG804.72300 XOF