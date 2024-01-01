CFA francs BCEAO to Paraguayan guaranis today

1,000 xof
12,273 pyg

CFA1.000 XOF = ₲12.27 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Paraguayan Guarani
1 XOF12.27270 PYG
5 XOF61.36350 PYG
10 XOF122.72700 PYG
20 XOF245.45400 PYG
50 XOF613.63500 PYG
100 XOF1,227.27000 PYG
250 XOF3,068.17500 PYG
500 XOF6,136.35000 PYG
1000 XOF12,272.70000 PYG
2000 XOF24,545.40000 PYG
5000 XOF61,363.50000 PYG
10000 XOF122,727.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PYG0.08148 XOF
5 PYG0.40741 XOF
10 PYG0.81481 XOF
20 PYG1.62963 XOF
50 PYG4.07407 XOF
100 PYG8.14814 XOF
250 PYG20.37035 XOF
500 PYG40.74070 XOF
1000 PYG81.48140 XOF
2000 PYG162.96280 XOF
5000 PYG407.40700 XOF
10000 PYG814.81400 XOF