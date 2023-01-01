CFA francs BCEAO to Namibian dollars today

Convert XOF to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
31.16 nad

1.00000 XOF = 0.03116 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.0910590.90631.496161.668020.964718.7634
1 GBP1.1481111.25265104.3711.717761.915071.1075821.5426
1 USD0.916550.798308183.321.37131.528820.8841517.1976
1 INR0.01100030.009581220.012001910.01645820.01834880.01061150.206404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Namibian Dollar
1 XOF0.03116 NAD
5 XOF0.15582 NAD
10 XOF0.31163 NAD
20 XOF0.62327 NAD
50 XOF1.55817 NAD
100 XOF3.11633 NAD
250 XOF7.79083 NAD
500 XOF15.58165 NAD
1000 XOF31.16330 NAD
2000 XOF62.32660 NAD
5000 XOF155.81650 NAD
10000 XOF311.63300 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NAD32.08910 XOF
5 NAD160.44550 XOF
10 NAD320.89100 XOF
20 NAD641.78200 XOF
50 NAD1604.45500 XOF
100 NAD3208.91000 XOF
250 NAD8022.27500 XOF
500 NAD16044.55000 XOF
1000 NAD32089.10000 XOF
2000 NAD64178.20000 XOF
5000 NAD160445.50000 XOF
10000 NAD320891.00000 XOF