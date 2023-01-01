CFA francs BCEAO to Malawian kwachas today

Convert XOF to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
2,811.49 mwk

1.00000 XOF = 2.81149 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malawian Kwacha
1 XOF2.81149 MWK
5 XOF14.05745 MWK
10 XOF28.11490 MWK
20 XOF56.22980 MWK
50 XOF140.57450 MWK
100 XOF281.14900 MWK
250 XOF702.87250 MWK
500 XOF1405.74500 MWK
1000 XOF2811.49000 MWK
2000 XOF5622.98000 MWK
5000 XOF14057.45000 MWK
10000 XOF28114.90000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MWK0.35568 XOF
5 MWK1.77842 XOF
10 MWK3.55683 XOF
20 MWK7.11366 XOF
50 MWK17.78415 XOF
100 MWK35.56830 XOF
250 MWK88.92075 XOF
500 MWK177.84150 XOF
1000 MWK355.68300 XOF
2000 MWK711.36600 XOF
5000 MWK1778.41500 XOF
10000 MWK3556.83000 XOF