CFA francs BCEAO to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert XOF to MGA at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
7574 mga

1.00000 XOF = 7.57411 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malagasy Ariary
1 XOF7.57411 MGA
5 XOF37.87055 MGA
10 XOF75.74110 MGA
20 XOF151.48220 MGA
50 XOF378.70550 MGA
100 XOF757.41100 MGA
250 XOF1893.52750 MGA
500 XOF3787.05500 MGA
1000 XOF7574.11000 MGA
2000 XOF15148.22000 MGA
5000 XOF37870.55000 MGA
10000 XOF75741.10000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MGA0.13203 XOF
5 MGA0.66014 XOF
10 MGA1.32029 XOF
20 MGA2.64058 XOF
50 MGA6.60145 XOF
100 MGA13.20290 XOF
250 MGA33.00725 XOF
500 MGA66.01450 XOF
1000 MGA132.02900 XOF
2000 MGA264.05800 XOF
5000 MGA660.14500 XOF
10000 MGA1320.29000 XOF