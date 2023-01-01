1 Malagasy ariary to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MGA to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 mga
0 xof

1.00000 MGA = 0.13239 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to CFA francs BCEAO

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MGA0.13239 XOF
5 MGA0.66192 XOF
10 MGA1.32385 XOF
20 MGA2.64770 XOF
50 MGA6.61925 XOF
100 MGA13.23850 XOF
250 MGA33.09625 XOF
500 MGA66.19250 XOF
1000 MGA132.38500 XOF
2000 MGA264.77000 XOF
5000 MGA661.92500 XOF
10000 MGA1323.85000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malagasy Ariary
1 XOF7.55371 MGA
5 XOF37.76855 MGA
10 XOF75.53710 MGA
20 XOF151.07420 MGA
50 XOF377.68550 MGA
100 XOF755.37100 MGA
250 XOF1888.42750 MGA
500 XOF3776.85500 MGA
1000 XOF7553.71000 MGA
2000 XOF15107.42000 MGA
5000 XOF37768.55000 MGA
10000 XOF75537.10000 MGA