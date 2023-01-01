CFA francs BCEAO to Liberian dollars today

Convert XOF to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
319.83 lrd

1.00000 XOF = 0.31983 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.090990.90251.496171.668170.964618.7611
1 GBP1.1479711.2523104.3521.717531.914981.1073421.5368
1 USD0.91670.798531183.3281.37151.529170.884217.1978
1 INR0.01100080.009582980.012000810.01645910.01835120.01061110.206387

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Liberian Dollar
1 XOF0.31983 LRD
5 XOF1.59916 LRD
10 XOF3.19833 LRD
20 XOF6.39666 LRD
50 XOF15.99165 LRD
100 XOF31.98330 LRD
250 XOF79.95825 LRD
500 XOF159.91650 LRD
1000 XOF319.83300 LRD
2000 XOF639.66600 LRD
5000 XOF1599.16500 LRD
10000 XOF3198.33000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LRD3.12663 XOF
5 LRD15.63315 XOF
10 LRD31.26630 XOF
20 LRD62.53260 XOF
50 LRD156.33150 XOF
100 LRD312.66300 XOF
250 LRD781.65750 XOF
500 LRD1563.31500 XOF
1000 LRD3126.63000 XOF
2000 LRD6253.26000 XOF
5000 LRD15633.15000 XOF
10000 LRD31266.30000 XOF