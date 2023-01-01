10 Liberian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert LRD to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
31 xof

1.00000 LRD = 3.13969 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
How to convert Liberian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LRD3.13969 XOF
5 LRD15.69845 XOF
10 LRD31.39690 XOF
20 LRD62.79380 XOF
50 LRD156.98450 XOF
100 LRD313.96900 XOF
250 LRD784.92250 XOF
500 LRD1569.84500 XOF
1000 LRD3139.69000 XOF
2000 LRD6279.38000 XOF
5000 LRD15698.45000 XOF
10000 LRD31396.90000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Liberian Dollar
1 XOF0.31850 LRD
5 XOF1.59251 LRD
10 XOF3.18503 LRD
20 XOF6.37006 LRD
50 XOF15.92515 LRD
100 XOF31.85030 LRD
250 XOF79.62575 LRD
500 XOF159.25150 LRD
1000 XOF318.50300 LRD
2000 XOF637.00600 LRD
5000 XOF1592.51500 LRD
10000 XOF3185.03000 LRD