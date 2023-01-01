CFA francs BCEAO to Lebanese pounds today

Convert XOF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
25102.30 lbp

1.00000 XOF = 25.10230 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Lebanese Pound
1 XOF25.10230 LBP
5 XOF125.51150 LBP
10 XOF251.02300 LBP
20 XOF502.04600 LBP
50 XOF1255.11500 LBP
100 XOF2510.23000 LBP
250 XOF6275.57500 LBP
500 XOF12551.15000 LBP
1000 XOF25102.30000 LBP
2000 XOF50204.60000 LBP
5000 XOF125511.50000 LBP
10000 XOF251023.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LBP0.03984 XOF
5 LBP0.19919 XOF
10 LBP0.39837 XOF
20 LBP0.79674 XOF
50 LBP1.99185 XOF
100 LBP3.98370 XOF
250 LBP9.95925 XOF
500 LBP19.91850 XOF
1000 LBP39.83700 XOF
2000 LBP79.67400 XOF
5000 LBP199.18500 XOF
10000 LBP398.37000 XOF