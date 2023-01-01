CFA francs BCEAO to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert XOF to KYD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
1.39 kyd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00139 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.090990.90251.496171.668170.964618.7611
1 GBP1.1479711.2523104.3521.717531.914981.1073421.5368
1 USD0.91670.798531183.3281.37151.529170.884217.1978
1 INR0.01100080.009582980.012000810.01645910.01835120.01061110.206387

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 XOF0.00139 KYD
5 XOF0.00693 KYD
10 XOF0.01386 KYD
20 XOF0.02772 KYD
50 XOF0.06931 KYD
100 XOF0.13862 KYD
250 XOF0.34656 KYD
500 XOF0.69311 KYD
1000 XOF1.38622 KYD
2000 XOF2.77244 KYD
5000 XOF6.93110 KYD
10000 XOF13.86220 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KYD721.38600 XOF
5 KYD3606.93000 XOF
10 KYD7213.86000 XOF
20 KYD14427.72000 XOF
50 KYD36069.30000 XOF
100 KYD72138.60000 XOF
250 KYD180346.50000 XOF
500 KYD360693.00000 XOF
1000 KYD721386.00000 XOF
2000 KYD1442772.00000 XOF
5000 KYD3606930.00000 XOF
10000 KYD7213860.00000 XOF