CFA francs BCEAO to Jordanian dinars today

Convert XOF to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
1.185 jod

1.00000 XOF = 0.00118 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jordanian Dinar
1 XOF0.00118 JOD
5 XOF0.00592 JOD
10 XOF0.01185 JOD
20 XOF0.02369 JOD
50 XOF0.05924 JOD
100 XOF0.11847 JOD
250 XOF0.29618 JOD
500 XOF0.59236 JOD
1000 XOF1.18472 JOD
2000 XOF2.36944 JOD
5000 XOF5.92360 JOD
10000 XOF11.84720 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JOD844.08300 XOF
5 JOD4220.41500 XOF
10 JOD8440.83000 XOF
20 JOD16881.66000 XOF
50 JOD42204.15000 XOF
100 JOD84408.30000 XOF
250 JOD211020.75000 XOF
500 JOD422041.50000 XOF
1000 JOD844083.00000 XOF
2000 JOD1688166.00000 XOF
5000 JOD4220415.00000 XOF
10000 JOD8440830.00000 XOF