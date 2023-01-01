CFA francs BCEAO to Colombian pesos today

Convert XOF to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
6,799.27 cop

1.00000 XOF = 6.79927 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Colombian Peso
1 XOF6.79927 COP
5 XOF33.99635 COP
10 XOF67.99270 COP
20 XOF135.98540 COP
50 XOF339.96350 COP
100 XOF679.92700 COP
250 XOF1699.81750 COP
500 XOF3399.63500 COP
1000 XOF6799.27000 COP
2000 XOF13598.54000 COP
5000 XOF33996.35000 COP
10000 XOF67992.70000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 COP0.14708 XOF
5 COP0.73538 XOF
10 COP1.47075 XOF
20 COP2.94150 XOF
50 COP7.35375 XOF
100 COP14.70750 XOF
250 COP36.76875 XOF
500 COP73.53750 XOF
1000 COP147.07500 XOF
2000 COP294.15000 XOF
5000 COP735.37500 XOF
10000 COP1470.75000 XOF