CFA francs BCEAO to Bahamian dollars today

Convert XOF to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1.67 bsd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00167 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090690.86331.496031.668090.964418.7614
1 GBP1.1483711.2524104.3441.717981.915571.1074921.5448
1 USD0.916950.798467183.3151.371751.529520.884317.2028
1 INR0.01100550.009583710.012002610.01646460.01835830.01061390.206479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bahamian Dollar
1 XOF0.00167 BSD
5 XOF0.00835 BSD
10 XOF0.01670 BSD
20 XOF0.03340 BSD
50 XOF0.08351 BSD
100 XOF0.16701 BSD
250 XOF0.41754 BSD
500 XOF0.83508 BSD
1000 XOF1.67015 BSD
2000 XOF3.34030 BSD
5000 XOF8.35075 BSD
10000 XOF16.70150 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BSD598.75000 XOF
5 BSD2993.75000 XOF
10 BSD5987.50000 XOF
20 BSD11975.00000 XOF
50 BSD29937.50000 XOF
100 BSD59875.00000 XOF
250 BSD149687.50000 XOF
500 BSD299375.00000 XOF
1000 BSD598750.00000 XOF
2000 BSD1197500.00000 XOF
5000 BSD2993750.00000 XOF
10000 BSD5987500.00000 XOF