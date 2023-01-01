East Caribbean dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert XCD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
105,166 pkr

1.00000 XCD = 105.16600 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090390.83941.4961.668020.9641518.7626
1 GBP1.1481111.25175104.2911.717531.915021.1069521.541
1 USD0.917150.798882183.3161.37211.529870.884317.2087
1 INR0.01100840.009588570.012002510.01646860.01836230.01061380.206547

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 XCD105.16600 PKR
5 XCD525.83000 PKR
10 XCD1051.66000 PKR
20 XCD2103.32000 PKR
50 XCD5258.30000 PKR
100 XCD10516.60000 PKR
250 XCD26291.50000 PKR
500 XCD52583.00000 PKR
1000 XCD105166.00000 PKR
2000 XCD210332.00000 PKR
5000 XCD525830.00000 PKR
10000 XCD1051660.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PKR0.00951 XCD
5 PKR0.04754 XCD
10 PKR0.09509 XCD
20 PKR0.19018 XCD
50 PKR0.47544 XCD
100 PKR0.95088 XCD
250 PKR2.37719 XCD
500 PKR4.75439 XCD
1000 PKR9.50877 XCD
2000 PKR19.01754 XCD
5000 PKR47.54385 XCD
10000 PKR95.08770 XCD