East Caribbean dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert XCD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
1,378.60 pen

1.00000 XCD = 1.37860 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090390.83941.4961.668020.9641518.7626
1 GBP1.1481111.25175104.2911.717531.915021.1069521.541
1 USD0.917150.798882183.3161.37211.529870.884317.2087
1 INR0.01100840.009588570.012002510.01646860.01836230.01061380.206547

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XCD1.37860 PEN
5 XCD6.89300 PEN
10 XCD13.78600 PEN
20 XCD27.57200 PEN
50 XCD68.93000 PEN
100 XCD137.86000 PEN
250 XCD344.65000 PEN
500 XCD689.30000 PEN
1000 XCD1378.60000 PEN
2000 XCD2757.20000 PEN
5000 XCD6893.00000 PEN
10000 XCD13786.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PEN0.72537 XCD
5 PEN3.62688 XCD
10 PEN7.25375 XCD
20 PEN14.50750 XCD
50 PEN36.26875 XCD
100 PEN72.53750 XCD
250 PEN181.34375 XCD
500 PEN362.68750 XCD
1000 PEN725.37500 XCD
2000 PEN1450.75000 XCD
5000 PEN3626.87500 XCD
10000 PEN7253.75000 XCD