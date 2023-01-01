East Caribbean dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert XCD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
168568 kzt

1.00000 XCD = 168.56800 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.090290.83821.495651.667740.964118.7545
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3031.717341.914951.1070221.5345
1 USD0.917250.79885183.32251.37191.529750.884317.2028
1 INR0.01100860.009587440.012001610.01646490.01835940.0106130.20646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XCD168.56800 KZT
5 XCD842.84000 KZT
10 XCD1685.68000 KZT
20 XCD3371.36000 KZT
50 XCD8428.40000 KZT
100 XCD16856.80000 KZT
250 XCD42142.00000 KZT
500 XCD84284.00000 KZT
1000 XCD168568.00000 KZT
2000 XCD337136.00000 KZT
5000 XCD842840.00000 KZT
10000 XCD1685680.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KZT0.00593 XCD
5 KZT0.02966 XCD
10 KZT0.05932 XCD
20 KZT0.11865 XCD
50 KZT0.29662 XCD
100 KZT0.59323 XCD
250 KZT1.48308 XCD
500 KZT2.96615 XCD
1000 KZT5.93231 XCD
2000 KZT11.86462 XCD
5000 KZT29.66155 XCD
10000 KZT59.32310 XCD