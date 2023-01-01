East Caribbean dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert XCD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
11365.30 egp

1.00000 XCD = 11.36530 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.090290.83661.495651.667610.96418.7541
1 GBP1.1482411.25195104.3141.717551.915031.106921.5365
1 USD0.917250.798754183.3211.37191.529640.884217.2024
1 INR0.01100880.009586470.012001810.01646520.01835840.0106120.206459

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 XCD11.36530 EGP
5 XCD56.82650 EGP
10 XCD113.65300 EGP
20 XCD227.30600 EGP
50 XCD568.26500 EGP
100 XCD1136.53000 EGP
250 XCD2841.32500 EGP
500 XCD5682.65000 EGP
1000 XCD11365.30000 EGP
2000 XCD22730.60000 EGP
5000 XCD56826.50000 EGP
10000 XCD113653.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 EGP0.08799 XCD
5 EGP0.43993 XCD
10 EGP0.87987 XCD
20 EGP1.75974 XCD
50 EGP4.39935 XCD
100 EGP8.79870 XCD
250 EGP21.99675 XCD
500 EGP43.99350 XCD
1000 EGP87.98700 XCD
2000 EGP175.97400 XCD
5000 EGP439.93500 XCD
10000 EGP879.87000 XCD