1000 wst
6814.92 szl

1.00000 WST = 6.81492 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87061.089990.83341.495561.668550.963818.7569
1 GBP1.1486311.25195104.3391.717931.916641.1070521.5457
1 USD0.91750.798754183.3411.37221.530920.884317.2097
1 INR0.01100920.009584170.011998910.01646490.01836940.01061060.206497

How to convert Samoan talas to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swazi Lilangeni
1 WST6.81492 SZL
5 WST34.07460 SZL
10 WST68.14920 SZL
20 WST136.29840 SZL
50 WST340.74600 SZL
100 WST681.49200 SZL
250 WST1703.73000 SZL
500 WST3407.46000 SZL
1000 WST6814.92000 SZL
2000 WST13629.84000 SZL
5000 WST34074.60000 SZL
10000 WST68149.20000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Samoan Tala
1 SZL0.14674 WST
5 SZL0.73369 WST
10 SZL1.46737 WST
20 SZL2.93474 WST
50 SZL7.33685 WST
100 SZL14.67370 WST
250 SZL36.68425 WST
500 SZL73.36850 WST
1000 SZL146.73700 WST
2000 SZL293.47400 WST
5000 SZL733.68500 WST
10000 SZL1467.37000 WST