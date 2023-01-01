1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Samoan talas

Convert SZL to WST at the real exchange rate

1 szl
0.14 wst

1.00000 SZL = 0.14389 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Samoan Tala
1 SZL0.14389 WST
5 SZL0.71945 WST
10 SZL1.43891 WST
20 SZL2.87782 WST
50 SZL7.19455 WST
100 SZL14.38910 WST
250 SZL35.97275 WST
500 SZL71.94550 WST
1000 SZL143.89100 WST
2000 SZL287.78200 WST
5000 SZL719.45500 WST
10000 SZL1438.91000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swazi Lilangeni
1 WST6.94971 SZL
5 WST34.74855 SZL
10 WST69.49710 SZL
20 WST138.99420 SZL
50 WST347.48550 SZL
100 WST694.97100 SZL
250 WST1737.42750 SZL
500 WST3474.85500 SZL
1000 WST6949.71000 SZL
2000 WST13899.42000 SZL
5000 WST34748.55000 SZL
10000 WST69497.10000 SZL