Samoan talas to Omani rials today

Convert WST to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
140.518 omr

1.00000 WST = 0.14052 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
How to convert Samoan talas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Omani Rial
1 WST0.14052 OMR
5 WST0.70259 OMR
10 WST1.40518 OMR
20 WST2.81036 OMR
50 WST7.02590 OMR
100 WST14.05180 OMR
250 WST35.12950 OMR
500 WST70.25900 OMR
1000 WST140.51800 OMR
2000 WST281.03600 OMR
5000 WST702.59000 OMR
10000 WST1405.18000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Samoan Tala
1 OMR7.11654 WST
5 OMR35.58270 WST
10 OMR71.16540 WST
20 OMR142.33080 WST
50 OMR355.82700 WST
100 OMR711.65400 WST
250 OMR1779.13500 WST
500 OMR3558.27000 WST
1000 OMR7116.54000 WST
2000 OMR14233.08000 WST
5000 OMR35582.70000 WST
10000 OMR71165.40000 WST