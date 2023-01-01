Samoan talas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert WST to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
1,358.38 ils

1.00000 WST = 1.35838 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.81851.495481.668910.9637518.7523
1 GBP1.1483711.25155104.2981.717441.916621.1067421.5355
1 USD0.91760.799009183.3351.372251.531390.8844517.2071
1 INR0.0110110.009587920.011999810.01646670.01837640.01061320.206481

How to convert Samoan talas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Israeli New Sheqel
1 WST1.35838 ILS
5 WST6.79190 ILS
10 WST13.58380 ILS
20 WST27.16760 ILS
50 WST67.91900 ILS
100 WST135.83800 ILS
250 WST339.59500 ILS
500 WST679.19000 ILS
1000 WST1358.38000 ILS
2000 WST2716.76000 ILS
5000 WST6791.90000 ILS
10000 WST13583.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Samoan Tala
1 ILS0.73617 WST
5 ILS3.68084 WST
10 ILS7.36169 WST
20 ILS14.72338 WST
50 ILS36.80845 WST
100 ILS73.61690 WST
250 ILS184.04225 WST
500 ILS368.08450 WST
1000 ILS736.16900 WST
2000 ILS1472.33800 WST
5000 ILS3680.84500 WST
10000 ILS7361.69000 WST