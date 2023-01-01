Samoan talas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert WST to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
5,694,000 idr

1.00000 WST = 5694.00000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.81851.495481.668910.9637518.7523
1 GBP1.1483711.25155104.2981.717441.916621.1067421.5355
1 USD0.91760.799009183.3351.372251.531390.8844517.2071
1 INR0.0110110.009587920.011999810.01646670.01837640.01061320.206481

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Indonesian Rupiah
1 WST5694.00000 IDR
5 WST28470.00000 IDR
10 WST56940.00000 IDR
20 WST113880.00000 IDR
50 WST284700.00000 IDR
100 WST569400.00000 IDR
250 WST1423500.00000 IDR
500 WST2847000.00000 IDR
1000 WST5694000.00000 IDR
2000 WST11388000.00000 IDR
5000 WST28470000.00000 IDR
10000 WST56940000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Samoan Tala
1 IDR0.00018 WST
5 IDR0.00088 WST
10 IDR0.00176 WST
20 IDR0.00351 WST
50 IDR0.00878 WST
100 IDR0.01756 WST
250 IDR0.04391 WST
500 IDR0.08781 WST
1000 IDR0.17562 WST
2000 IDR0.35125 WST
5000 IDR0.87811 WST
10000 IDR1.75623 WST