1000 wst
1340.61 aed

1.00000 WST = 1.34061 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.917651.5308118.65871.372350.79897783.3411.34025
1 EUR1.0897511.668220.33331.495520.870790.82091.46054
1 AUD0.653250.599449112.18880.8964880.52193254.44250.875518
1 ZAR0.05359430.04918040.082042610.07355010.04282064.46660.0718298

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 WST1.34061 AED
5 WST6.70305 AED
10 WST13.40610 AED
20 WST26.81220 AED
50 WST67.03050 AED
100 WST134.06100 AED
250 WST335.15250 AED
500 WST670.30500 AED
1000 WST1340.61000 AED
2000 WST2681.22000 AED
5000 WST6703.05000 AED
10000 WST13406.10000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 AED0.74593 WST
5 AED3.72965 WST
10 AED7.45930 WST
20 AED14.91860 WST
50 AED37.29650 WST
100 AED74.59300 WST
250 AED186.48250 WST
500 AED372.96500 WST
1000 AED745.93000 WST
2000 AED1491.86000 WST
5000 AED3729.65000 WST
10000 AED7459.30000 WST