10 thousand US dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert USD to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
360,600 uah

1.00000 USD = 36.06000 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
How to convert US dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 USD36.06000 UAH
5 USD180.30000 UAH
10 USD360.60000 UAH
20 USD721.20000 UAH
50 USD1803.00000 UAH
100 USD3606.00000 UAH
250 USD9015.00000 UAH
500 USD18030.00000 UAH
1000 USD36060.00000 UAH
2000 USD72120.00000 UAH
5000 USD180300.00000 UAH
10000 USD360600.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / US Dollar
1 UAH0.02773 USD
5 UAH0.13866 USD
10 UAH0.27732 USD
20 UAH0.55463 USD
50 UAH1.38658 USD
100 UAH2.77316 USD
250 UAH6.93290 USD
500 UAH13.86580 USD
1000 UAH27.73160 USD
2000 UAH55.46320 USD
5000 UAH138.65800 USD
10000 UAH277.31600 USD