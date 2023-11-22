500 US dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert USD to PGK at the real exchange rate

500 usd
1,888.57 pgk

1.00000 USD = 3.77715 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06383860.1147170.001052960.0007051040.0006150560.005483460.0131954
1 INR15.664511.796990.01649410.01104510.009634540.08589560.2067
1 JPY8.71710.55648710.009178770.006146470.00536150.04779980.115026
1 CAD949.70260.6276108.94710.6696380.584125.2076512.5317

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 USD3.77715 PGK
5 USD18.88575 PGK
10 USD37.77150 PGK
20 USD75.54300 PGK
50 USD188.85750 PGK
100 USD377.71500 PGK
250 USD944.28750 PGK
500 USD1888.57500 PGK
1000 USD3777.15000 PGK
2000 USD7554.30000 PGK
5000 USD18885.75000 PGK
10000 USD37771.50000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / US Dollar
1 PGK0.26475 USD
5 PGK1.32375 USD
10 PGK2.64750 USD
20 PGK5.29500 USD
50 PGK13.23750 USD
100 PGK26.47500 USD
250 PGK66.18750 USD
500 PGK132.37500 USD
1000 PGK264.75000 USD
2000 PGK529.50000 USD
5000 PGK1323.75000 USD
10000 PGK2647.50000 USD