1 US dollar to Haitian gourdes

Convert USD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1 usd
132.64 htg

1.00000 USD = 132.63900 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.085590.45361.493541.663730.962718.6923
1 GBP1.1482411.24635103.8571.714851.910261.1054121.4621
1 USD0.921250.802343183.3291.37591.532680.8869517.22
1 INR0.01105540.009628610.012000610.01651170.01839320.0106440.206651

How to convert US dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 USD132.63900 HTG
5 USD663.19500 HTG
10 USD1326.39000 HTG
20 USD2652.78000 HTG
50 USD6631.95000 HTG
100 USD13263.90000 HTG
250 USD33159.75000 HTG
500 USD66319.50000 HTG
1000 USD132639.00000 HTG
2000 USD265278.00000 HTG
5000 USD663195.00000 HTG
10000 USD1326390.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / US Dollar
1 HTG0.00754 USD
5 HTG0.03770 USD
10 HTG0.07539 USD
20 HTG0.15079 USD
50 HTG0.37696 USD
100 HTG0.75392 USD
250 HTG1.88481 USD
500 HTG3.76963 USD
1000 HTG7.53925 USD
2000 HTG15.07850 USD
5000 HTG37.69625 USD
10000 HTG75.39250 USD