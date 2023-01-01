5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Egyptian pounds

Convert UAH to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 uah
4.25 egp

1.00000 UAH = 0.85054 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Egyptian Pound
1 UAH0.85054 EGP
5 UAH4.25268 EGP
10 UAH8.50537 EGP
20 UAH17.01074 EGP
50 UAH42.52685 EGP
100 UAH85.05370 EGP
250 UAH212.63425 EGP
500 UAH425.26850 EGP
1000 UAH850.53700 EGP
2000 UAH1701.07400 EGP
5000 UAH4252.68500 EGP
10000 UAH8505.37000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EGP1.17573 UAH
5 EGP5.87865 UAH
10 EGP11.75730 UAH
20 EGP23.51460 UAH
50 EGP58.78650 UAH
100 EGP117.57300 UAH
250 EGP293.93250 UAH
500 EGP587.86500 UAH
1000 EGP1175.73000 UAH
2000 EGP2351.46000 UAH
5000 EGP5878.65000 UAH
10000 EGP11757.30000 UAH