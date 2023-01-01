2000 New Taiwan dollars to Turkish liras

Convert TWD to TRY at the real exchange rate

2000 twd
1845.57 try

1.00000 TWD = 0.92278 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 TWD0.92278 TRY
5 TWD4.61392 TRY
10 TWD9.22784 TRY
20 TWD18.45568 TRY
50 TWD46.13920 TRY
100 TWD92.27840 TRY
250 TWD230.69600 TRY
500 TWD461.39200 TRY
1000 TWD922.78400 TRY
2000 TWD1845.56800 TRY
5000 TWD4613.92000 TRY
10000 TWD9227.84000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TRY1.08368 TWD
5 TRY5.41840 TWD
10 TRY10.83680 TWD
20 TRY21.67360 TWD
50 TRY54.18400 TWD
100 TRY108.36800 TWD
250 TRY270.92000 TWD
500 TRY541.84000 TWD
1000 TRY1083.68000 TWD
2000 TRY2167.36000 TWD
5000 TRY5418.40000 TWD
10000 TRY10836.80000 TWD