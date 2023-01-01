10 New Taiwan dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert TWD to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 twd
0.25 gbp

1.00000 TWD = 0.02512 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 TWD0.02512 GBP
5 TWD0.12558 GBP
10 TWD0.25117 GBP
20 TWD0.50233 GBP
50 TWD1.25584 GBP
100 TWD2.51167 GBP
250 TWD6.27917 GBP
500 TWD12.55835 GBP
1000 TWD25.11670 GBP
2000 TWD50.23340 GBP
5000 TWD125.58350 GBP
10000 TWD251.16700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GBP39.81410 TWD
5 GBP199.07050 TWD
10 GBP398.14100 TWD
20 GBP796.28200 TWD
50 GBP1990.70500 TWD
100 GBP3981.41000 TWD
250 GBP9953.52500 TWD
500 GBP19907.05000 TWD
1000 GBP39814.10000 TWD
2000 GBP79628.20000 TWD
5000 GBP199070.50000 TWD
10000 GBP398141.00000 TWD