10 New Taiwan dollars to Swiss francs

Convert TWD to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 twd
0.28 chf

1.000 TWD = 0.02782 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:24
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 TWD0.02782 CHF
5 TWD0.13911 CHF
10 TWD0.27823 CHF
20 TWD0.55645 CHF
50 TWD1.39114 CHF
100 TWD2.78227 CHF
250 TWD6.95567 CHF
500 TWD13.91135 CHF
1000 TWD27.82270 CHF
2000 TWD55.64540 CHF
5000 TWD139.11350 CHF
10000 TWD278.22700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CHF35.94190 TWD
5 CHF179.70950 TWD
10 CHF359.41900 TWD
20 CHF718.83800 TWD
50 CHF1,797.09500 TWD
100 CHF3,594.19000 TWD
250 CHF8,985.47500 TWD
500 CHF17,970.95000 TWD
1000 CHF35,941.90000 TWD
2000 CHF71,883.80000 TWD
5000 CHF179,709.50000 TWD
10000 CHF359,419.00000 TWD