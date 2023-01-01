1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert TOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 top
337.69 shp

1.00000 TOP = 0.33769 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saint Helena Pound
1 TOP0.33769 SHP
5 TOP1.68845 SHP
10 TOP3.37689 SHP
20 TOP6.75378 SHP
50 TOP16.88445 SHP
100 TOP33.76890 SHP
250 TOP84.42225 SHP
500 TOP168.84450 SHP
1000 TOP337.68900 SHP
2000 TOP675.37800 SHP
5000 TOP1688.44500 SHP
10000 TOP3376.89000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SHP2.96131 TOP
5 SHP14.80655 TOP
10 SHP29.61310 TOP
20 SHP59.22620 TOP
50 SHP148.06550 TOP
100 SHP296.13100 TOP
250 SHP740.32750 TOP
500 SHP1480.65500 TOP
1000 SHP2961.31000 TOP
2000 SHP5922.62000 TOP
5000 SHP14806.55000 TOP
10000 SHP29613.10000 TOP