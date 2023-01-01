10 Tongan paʻangas to British pounds sterling

Convert TOP to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 top
3.38 gbp

1.00000 TOP = 0.33753 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / British Pound Sterling
1 TOP0.33753 GBP
5 TOP1.68765 GBP
10 TOP3.37530 GBP
20 TOP6.75060 GBP
50 TOP16.87650 GBP
100 TOP33.75300 GBP
250 TOP84.38250 GBP
500 TOP168.76500 GBP
1000 TOP337.53000 GBP
2000 TOP675.06000 GBP
5000 TOP1687.65000 GBP
10000 TOP3375.30000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GBP2.96270 TOP
5 GBP14.81350 TOP
10 GBP29.62700 TOP
20 GBP59.25400 TOP
50 GBP148.13500 TOP
100 GBP296.27000 TOP
250 GBP740.67500 TOP
500 GBP1481.35000 TOP
1000 GBP2962.70000 TOP
2000 GBP5925.40000 TOP
5000 GBP14813.50000 TOP
10000 GBP29627.00000 TOP