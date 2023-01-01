5 Tunisian dinars to Qatari rials

Convert TND to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
5.86 qar

1.00000 TND = 1.17149 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 TND1.17149 QAR
5 TND5.85745 QAR
10 TND11.71490 QAR
20 TND23.42980 QAR
50 TND58.57450 QAR
100 TND117.14900 QAR
250 TND292.87250 QAR
500 TND585.74500 QAR
1000 TND1171.49000 QAR
2000 TND2342.98000 QAR
5000 TND5857.45000 QAR
10000 TND11714.90000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 QAR0.85361 TND
5 QAR4.26806 TND
10 QAR8.53613 TND
20 QAR17.07226 TND
50 QAR42.68065 TND
100 QAR85.36130 TND
250 QAR213.40325 TND
500 QAR426.80650 TND
1000 QAR853.61300 TND
2000 QAR1707.22600 TND
5000 QAR4268.06500 TND
10000 QAR8536.13000 TND