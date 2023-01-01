10 thousand Tunisian dinars to Indian rupees

Convert TND to INR at the real exchange rate

10000 tnd
267677 inr

1.00000 TND = 26.76770 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 TND26.76770 INR
5 TND133.83850 INR
10 TND267.67700 INR
20 TND535.35400 INR
50 TND1338.38500 INR
100 TND2676.77000 INR
250 TND6691.92500 INR
500 TND13383.85000 INR
1000 TND26767.70000 INR
2000 TND53535.40000 INR
5000 TND133838.50000 INR
10000 TND267677.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 INR0.03736 TND
5 INR0.18679 TND
10 INR0.37358 TND
20 INR0.74717 TND
50 INR1.86792 TND
100 INR3.73584 TND
250 INR9.33960 TND
500 INR18.67920 TND
1000 INR37.35840 TND
2000 INR74.71680 TND
5000 INR186.79200 TND
10000 INR373.58400 TND