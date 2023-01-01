1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Saint Helena pounds

Convert TMT to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
225.22 shp

1.00000 TMT = 0.22522 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Saint Helena Pound
1 TMT0.22522 SHP
5 TMT1.12611 SHP
10 TMT2.25223 SHP
20 TMT4.50446 SHP
50 TMT11.26115 SHP
100 TMT22.52230 SHP
250 TMT56.30575 SHP
500 TMT112.61150 SHP
1000 TMT225.22300 SHP
2000 TMT450.44600 SHP
5000 TMT1126.11500 SHP
10000 TMT2252.23000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SHP4.44005 TMT
5 SHP22.20025 TMT
10 SHP44.40050 TMT
20 SHP88.80100 TMT
50 SHP222.00250 TMT
100 SHP444.00500 TMT
250 SHP1110.01250 TMT
500 SHP2220.02500 TMT
1000 SHP4440.05000 TMT
2000 SHP8880.10000 TMT
5000 SHP22200.25000 TMT
10000 SHP44400.50000 TMT