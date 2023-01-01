20 Tajikistani somonis to Qatari rials

Convert TJS to QAR

20 tjs
6.67 qar

1.00000 TJS = 0.33328 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Qatari Rial
1 TJS0.33328 QAR
5 TJS1.66639 QAR
10 TJS3.33278 QAR
20 TJS6.66556 QAR
50 TJS16.66390 QAR
100 TJS33.32780 QAR
250 TJS83.31950 QAR
500 TJS166.63900 QAR
1000 TJS333.27800 QAR
2000 TJS666.55600 QAR
5000 TJS1666.39000 QAR
10000 TJS3332.78000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tajikistani Somoni
1 QAR3.00049 TJS
5 QAR15.00245 TJS
10 QAR30.00490 TJS
20 QAR60.00980 TJS
50 QAR150.02450 TJS
100 QAR300.04900 TJS
250 QAR750.12250 TJS
500 QAR1500.24500 TJS
1000 QAR3000.49000 TJS
2000 QAR6000.98000 TJS
5000 QAR15002.45000 TJS
10000 QAR30004.90000 TJS