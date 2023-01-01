10 Tajikistani somonis to Australian dollars

Convert TJS to AUD at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
1.39 aud

1.00000 TJS = 0.13891 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Australian Dollar
1 TJS0.13891 AUD
5 TJS0.69454 AUD
10 TJS1.38907 AUD
20 TJS2.77814 AUD
50 TJS6.94535 AUD
100 TJS13.89070 AUD
250 TJS34.72675 AUD
500 TJS69.45350 AUD
1000 TJS138.90700 AUD
2000 TJS277.81400 AUD
5000 TJS694.53500 AUD
10000 TJS1389.07000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AUD7.19906 TJS
5 AUD35.99530 TJS
10 AUD71.99060 TJS
20 AUD143.98120 TJS
50 AUD359.95300 TJS
100 AUD719.90600 TJS
250 AUD1799.76500 TJS
500 AUD3599.53000 TJS
1000 AUD7199.06000 TJS
2000 AUD14398.12000 TJS
5000 AUD35995.30000 TJS
10000 AUD71990.60000 TJS