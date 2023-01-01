1 thousand Australian dollars to Tajikistani somonis

Convert AUD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
7,160.79 tjs

1.00000 AUD = 7.16079 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.883.31450.917451.65426149.0751.368351.34135
1 GBP1.251104.1431.146792.06782186.3441.710441.67669
1 INR0.01200270.0096021710.01101170.01985561.78930.01642390.0160998
1 EUR1.090.87290.812811.80314162.4951.49151.46207

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AUD7.16079 TJS
5 AUD35.80395 TJS
10 AUD71.60790 TJS
20 AUD143.21580 TJS
50 AUD358.03950 TJS
100 AUD716.07900 TJS
250 AUD1790.19750 TJS
500 AUD3580.39500 TJS
1000 AUD7160.79000 TJS
2000 AUD14321.58000 TJS
5000 AUD35803.95000 TJS
10000 AUD71607.90000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Australian Dollar
1 TJS0.13965 AUD
5 TJS0.69825 AUD
10 TJS1.39649 AUD
20 TJS2.79298 AUD
50 TJS6.98245 AUD
100 TJS13.96490 AUD
250 TJS34.91225 AUD
500 TJS69.82450 AUD
1000 TJS139.64900 AUD
2000 TJS279.29800 AUD
5000 TJS698.24500 AUD
10000 TJS1396.49000 AUD