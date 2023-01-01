500 Thai bahts to Moldovan leus

Convert THB to MDL at the real exchange rate

500 thb
252.12 mdl

1.00000 THB = 0.50425 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moldovan Leu
1 THB0.50425 MDL
5 THB2.52123 MDL
10 THB5.04247 MDL
20 THB10.08494 MDL
50 THB25.21235 MDL
100 THB50.42470 MDL
250 THB126.06175 MDL
500 THB252.12350 MDL
1000 THB504.24700 MDL
2000 THB1008.49400 MDL
5000 THB2521.23500 MDL
10000 THB5042.47000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Thai Baht
1 MDL1.98316 THB
5 MDL9.91580 THB
10 MDL19.83160 THB
20 MDL39.66320 THB
50 MDL99.15800 THB
100 MDL198.31600 THB
250 MDL495.79000 THB
500 MDL991.58000 THB
1000 MDL1983.16000 THB
2000 MDL3966.32000 THB
5000 MDL9915.80000 THB
10000 MDL19831.60000 THB