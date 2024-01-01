Thai bahts to Aruban florins today

Convert THB to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
52.22 awg

฿1.000 THB = ƒ0.05222 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
THB to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 THB to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05280.0528
Low0.05030.0484
Average0.05180.0501
Change3.23%6.25%
1 THB to AWG stats

The performance of THB to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0528 and a 30 day low of 0.0503. This means the 30 day average was 0.0518. The change for THB to AWG was 3.23.

The performance of THB to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0528 and a 90 day low of 0.0484. This means the 90 day average was 0.0501. The change for THB to AWG was 6.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95817.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79519.8791.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98713.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0460.875

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Aruban Florin
1 THB0.05222 AWG
5 THB0.26112 AWG
10 THB0.52225 AWG
20 THB1.04449 AWG
50 THB2.61123 AWG
100 THB5.22247 AWG
250 THB13.05618 AWG
500 THB26.11235 AWG
1000 THB52.22470 AWG
2000 THB104.44940 AWG
5000 THB261.12350 AWG
10000 THB522.24700 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Thai Baht
1 AWG19.14800 THB
5 AWG95.74000 THB
10 AWG191.48000 THB
20 AWG382.96000 THB
50 AWG957.40000 THB
100 AWG1,914.80000 THB
250 AWG4,787.00000 THB
500 AWG9,574.00000 THB
1000 AWG19,148.00000 THB
2000 AWG38,296.00000 THB
5000 AWG95,740.00000 THB
10000 AWG191,480.00000 THB