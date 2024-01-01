Thai bahts to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert THB to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
26,849.20 aoa

฿1.000 THB = Kz26.85 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
THB to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 THB to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.250027.2500
Low25.024523.3000
Average26.200124.7720
Change7.28%13.36%
1 THB to AOA stats

The performance of THB to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.2500 and a 30 day low of 25.0245. This means the 30 day average was 26.2001. The change for THB to AOA was 7.28.

The performance of THB to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.2500 and a 90 day low of 23.3000. This means the 90 day average was 24.7720. The change for THB to AOA was 13.36.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Angolan Kwanza
1 THB26.84920 AOA
5 THB134.24600 AOA
10 THB268.49200 AOA
20 THB536.98400 AOA
50 THB1,342.46000 AOA
100 THB2,684.92000 AOA
250 THB6,712.30000 AOA
500 THB13,424.60000 AOA
1000 THB26,849.20000 AOA
2000 THB53,698.40000 AOA
5000 THB134,246.00000 AOA
10000 THB268,492.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Thai Baht
1 AOA0.03725 THB
5 AOA0.18623 THB
10 AOA0.37245 THB
20 AOA0.74490 THB
50 AOA1.86226 THB
100 AOA3.72451 THB
250 AOA9.31128 THB
500 AOA18.62255 THB
1000 AOA37.24510 THB
2000 AOA74.49020 THB
5000 AOA186.22550 THB
10000 AOA372.45100 THB