Thai baht to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Angolan kwanzas is currently 26.849 today, reflecting a -0.776% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.823% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 27.328 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 26.849 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.915% increase in value.