Thai bahts to Armenian drams today

Convert THB to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
11,291.10 amd

฿1.000 THB = ֏11.29 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
THB to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

AMD
1 THB to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.432111.4321
Low10.899810.4955
Average11.218310.8469
Change3.03%6.06%
1 THB to AMD stats

The performance of THB to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4321 and a 30 day low of 10.8998. This means the 30 day average was 11.2183. The change for THB to AMD was 3.03.

The performance of THB to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4321 and a 90 day low of 10.4955. This means the 90 day average was 10.8469. The change for THB to AMD was 6.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3551.4930.76383.95817.9871.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.78619.8781.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.97713.2780.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Armenian Dram
1 THB11.29110 AMD
5 THB56.45550 AMD
10 THB112.91100 AMD
20 THB225.82200 AMD
50 THB564.55500 AMD
100 THB1,129.11000 AMD
250 THB2,822.77500 AMD
500 THB5,645.55000 AMD
1000 THB11,291.10000 AMD
2000 THB22,582.20000 AMD
5000 THB56,455.50000 AMD
10000 THB112,911.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Thai Baht
1 AMD0.08857 THB
5 AMD0.44283 THB
10 AMD0.88566 THB
20 AMD1.77131 THB
50 AMD4.42828 THB
100 AMD8.85656 THB
250 AMD22.14140 THB
500 AMD44.28280 THB
1000 AMD88.56560 THB
2000 AMD177.13120 THB
5000 AMD442.82800 THB
10000 AMD885.65600 THB