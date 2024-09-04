Thai baht to Armenian drams Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Thai baht to Armenian drams history summary. This is the Thai baht (THB) to Armenian drams (AMD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of THB and AMD historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
THB to AMD conversion chart
1 THB = 11.29110 AMD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Thai baht to Armenian drams exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Thai baht to Armenian drams is currently 11.291 today, reflecting a -0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -1.252% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 11.467 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 11.286 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.461% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Thai bahts to Armenian drams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current THB to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.