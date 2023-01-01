1 Salvadoran colón to Omani rials

Convert SVC to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 svc
0.044 omr

1.00000 SVC = 0.04397 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Omani Rial
1 SVC0.04397 OMR
5 SVC0.21987 OMR
10 SVC0.43974 OMR
20 SVC0.87948 OMR
50 SVC2.19871 OMR
100 SVC4.39742 OMR
250 SVC10.99355 OMR
500 SVC21.98710 OMR
1000 SVC43.97420 OMR
2000 SVC87.94840 OMR
5000 SVC219.87100 OMR
10000 SVC439.74200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Salvadoran Colón
1 OMR22.74060 SVC
5 OMR113.70300 SVC
10 OMR227.40600 SVC
20 OMR454.81200 SVC
50 OMR1137.03000 SVC
100 OMR2274.06000 SVC
250 OMR5685.15000 SVC
500 OMR11370.30000 SVC
1000 OMR22740.60000 SVC
2000 OMR45481.20000 SVC
5000 OMR113703.00000 SVC
10000 OMR227406.00000 SVC