Salvadoran colóns to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SVC to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
1,221.80 nok

₡1.000 SVC = kr1.222 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
SVC to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 SVC to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.25731.2608
Low1.19551.1955
Average1.21811.2245
Change-2.84%1.25%
1 SVC to NOK stats

The performance of SVC to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2573 and a 30 day low of 1.1955. This means the 30 day average was 1.2181. The change for SVC to NOK was -2.84.

The performance of SVC to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2608 and a 90 day low of 1.1955. This means the 90 day average was 1.2245. The change for SVC to NOK was 1.25.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7921.6510.8431.44519.8871.79
1 USD0.905183.9631.4940.7631.30717.9951.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.19210.5110.87512.0431.084

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Norwegian Krone
1 SVC1.22180 NOK
5 SVC6.10900 NOK
10 SVC12.21800 NOK
20 SVC24.43600 NOK
50 SVC61.09000 NOK
100 SVC122.18000 NOK
250 SVC305.45000 NOK
500 SVC610.90000 NOK
1000 SVC1,221.80000 NOK
2000 SVC2,443.60000 NOK
5000 SVC6,109.00000 NOK
10000 SVC12,218.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Salvadoran Colón
1 NOK0.81846 SVC
5 NOK4.09232 SVC
10 NOK8.18463 SVC
20 NOK16.36926 SVC
50 NOK40.92315 SVC
100 NOK81.84630 SVC
250 NOK204.61575 SVC
500 NOK409.23150 SVC
1000 NOK818.46300 SVC
2000 NOK1,636.92600 SVC
5000 NOK4,092.31500 SVC
10000 NOK8,184.63000 SVC