Salvadoran colóns to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SVC to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
421.80 ils

₡1.000 SVC = ₪0.4218 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
SVC to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ILS
1 SVC to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43770.4377
Low0.41510.4111
Average0.42340.4237
Change-3.48%-0.86%
1 SVC to ILS stats

The performance of SVC to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4377 and a 30 day low of 0.4151. This means the 30 day average was 0.4234. The change for SVC to ILS was -3.48.

The performance of SVC to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4377 and a 90 day low of 0.4111. This means the 90 day average was 0.4237. The change for SVC to ILS was -0.86.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SVC0.42180 ILS
5 SVC2.10900 ILS
10 SVC4.21800 ILS
20 SVC8.43600 ILS
50 SVC21.09000 ILS
100 SVC42.18000 ILS
250 SVC105.45000 ILS
500 SVC210.90000 ILS
1000 SVC421.80000 ILS
2000 SVC843.60000 ILS
5000 SVC2,109.00000 ILS
10000 SVC4,218.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Salvadoran Colón
1 ILS2.37079 SVC
5 ILS11.85395 SVC
10 ILS23.70790 SVC
20 ILS47.41580 SVC
50 ILS118.53950 SVC
100 ILS237.07900 SVC
250 ILS592.69750 SVC
500 ILS1,185.39500 SVC
1000 ILS2,370.79000 SVC
2000 ILS4,741.58000 SVC
5000 ILS11,853.95000 SVC
10000 ILS23,707.90000 SVC