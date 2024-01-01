Salvadoran colóns to Argentine pesos today

Convert SVC to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
108,945 ars

₡1.000 SVC = $108.9 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 SVC to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High108.9450108.9450
Low106.8290102.6900
Average107.8366105.7186
Change1.98%6.09%
View full history

1 SVC to ARS stats

The performance of SVC to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.9450 and a 30 day low of 106.8290. This means the 30 day average was 107.8366. The change for SVC to ARS was 1.98.

The performance of SVC to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.9450 and a 90 day low of 102.6900. This means the 90 day average was 105.7186. The change for SVC to ARS was 6.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7591.650.8431.44419.8841.79
1 USD0.905183.9561.4940.7631.30717.9971.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.21310.5110.87512.051.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Argentine Peso
1 SVC108.94500 ARS
5 SVC544.72500 ARS
10 SVC1,089.45000 ARS
20 SVC2,178.90000 ARS
50 SVC5,447.25000 ARS
100 SVC10,894.50000 ARS
250 SVC27,236.25000 ARS
500 SVC54,472.50000 ARS
1000 SVC108,945.00000 ARS
2000 SVC217,890.00000 ARS
5000 SVC544,725.00000 ARS
10000 SVC1,089,450.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 ARS0.00918 SVC
5 ARS0.04589 SVC
10 ARS0.09179 SVC
20 ARS0.18358 SVC
50 ARS0.45895 SVC
100 ARS0.91789 SVC
250 ARS2.29473 SVC
500 ARS4.58945 SVC
1000 ARS9.17890 SVC
2000 ARS18.35780 SVC
5000 ARS45.89450 SVC
10000 ARS91.78900 SVC