Salvadoran colón to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Argentine pesos is currently 108.945 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.480% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 108.995 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 108.406 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.