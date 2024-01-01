Salvadoran colóns to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert SVC to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
105,225 aoa

₡1.000 SVC = Kz105.2 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
SVC to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AOA
1 SVC to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.9430105.9430
Low101.202098.3392
Average103.4936101.1777
Change3.98%6.75%
1 SVC to AOA stats

The performance of SVC to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.9430 and a 30 day low of 101.2020. This means the 30 day average was 103.4936. The change for SVC to AOA was 3.98.

The performance of SVC to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.9430 and a 90 day low of 98.3392. This means the 90 day average was 101.1777. The change for SVC to AOA was 6.75.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7591.650.8431.44419.8841.79
1 USD0.905183.9561.4940.7631.30717.9971.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.21310.5110.87512.051.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

